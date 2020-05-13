Rebecca Kudes

(1925-2020)Rebecca Jeanne Kudes was reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years, Joseph G Kudes on March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born January 27, 1925, to Charles and Sara Rebecca (Close) Heverly of State College Pa.

Rebecca met Joe, the love of her life while he attended Penn. State University and she worked at the Corner Room, a place that remained dear to her heart. In 1959, her family of four settled in New Milford, to raise their two daughters. The couple owned and operated an independent insurance adjusters service. Later in life, Rebecca worked in her eldest daughter's, Cathy's retail store where she enjoyed using her talents of needlework, decorating and interaction with customers, who often return solely for the personal interaction of visiting with her. After the closing in 1991, until her passing, she continued to work for her daughter and son in law's construction company, Lambert and Barr LLC.

Rebecca's pride and joy was most of all her family. "Nannie" as she was more commonly known to all was the confidant, cheerleader and best buddy to many. She enjoyed sharing her love of cooking, needlework and always a jigsaw puzzle with those around her.

She is predeceased by her sisters Bette Stover and Patricia Pitzer. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Jim) Lambert of New Milford, CT and daughter Pamela Hansen of South Jordan, UT. Grandchildren Rachel Stone of New Preston, Jennifer Ouellette of New Milford, Uriah Beck of South Jordan, UT and Great Grandchildren Sara and Madeline Stone of New Preston and Jeremy Ouellette of New Milford along with many nieces and nephews. Services were private.



