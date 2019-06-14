Richard F. Strid

Richard F. Strid, 76, of Gaylordsville, CT passed on Monday, May 13 at Danbury Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Born in New Milford, CT, he was the son of George and Josephine (Coleman) Strid.

Richard (Dick) was a 1961 graduate of New Milford High School. He went on to have a very successful and highly respected contracting business in the area.

Dick loved life. He loved playing softball and golf. He was an avid Nascar fan going to many races. He had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun. That is how he will be remembered and treasured by family and friends alike.

He will be greatly missed.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and several siblings.

Dick is survived by his wife Shelley (MacNeil) Strid. Sons Richard and his wife Heather, and Matthew and his wife Shawnna. Grandchildren Noah, Annabelle and Jackson. As well several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside memorial service at Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville on July 13 at 10 a.m.

Donations may be made in his name to the Diebold Cancer Center in New Milford and DaVita Dialysis Center in Danbury. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on June 14, 2019