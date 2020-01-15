New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Center Cemetery
6 Poplar St.
New Milford, CT
View Map
1937 - 2020
Robert Dean Obituary
Robert R. Dean
Robert Richard Dean passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 82.
He was born February 17, 1937 in Birmingham, England, son of the late Robert and Florence (Allen) Dean and stepson of Donald (Pepe) Cobb, whom he considered his best friend.
Robert married the love of his life, Sharon Lee Dean, 35 years ago on April 13, 1985.
Robert was a decorated military veteran, who earned National Defense and Good Conduct medals of Honor while serving in the US Army from 1954-1962, later served as a Military Police Officer in the Connecticut Guard, and also volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol of CT.
Robert worked for Kanthal for 29 years as the Shipping & Receiving Manager; he then owned and operated Dean's Deli from 1995 until 2004.
He enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, fishing, loved camping and appreciated a nice campfire, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Robert was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law.
Beside his devoted wife, Sharon, Robert is survived by his son Robert D. Dean (Dawn Dean); eight daughters, Judy Dean (Wiliam Nichols), Brenda Wood, Robin Abell (Ronald Abell), Rosemarie Salter , Cindy Crandall (Keith Crandall), Cheryl Hill (Roger Hill), Tracey Morrissey (Anthony Morrissey) and Sharon Villa (Joshua Van Etten) and sister Muriel Bovat of St. Albans, VT, and his beloved dog, Suzie Q. He was dearly loved by 34 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, several nieces & nephews, and his lifelong buddy, Mr. Orvis Jones.
Besides his parents Robert was predeceased by his Donald Cobb, brother David, two daughters - Mary Dean and Diana Dean, a son-in-law, John Wood Jr., and Grandson, Brian Cody.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT 06776. A memorial service will be held at Lillis Funeral Home on Monday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after at Center Cemetery, 6 Poplar St., New Milford, CT, followed by a celebration of life gathering, held at Odd Fellows Hall, Route 7, New Milford.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored for any donation to the Family Cancer Center, 21 Elm St., New Milford, CT 06776
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020
