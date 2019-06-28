Robert Allen Kallenbach

Robert was born on April 5, 1938, in Barron, Wisconsin, to Jeannette and Robert H. Kallenbach. He died on June 22, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. Having lived in New Milford, CT most of his life, Bob resided in Bayview Beach, Milford, CT and Pelican Bay, Naples, FL.

Bob was the husband of Marion (Maloney) Kallenbach for 58 years. Dad was the father of Mark and Amy (Butler) Kallenbach, Tim Kallenbach and Chris and Jenny (Burr) Kallenbach. Papa was the grandfather of Hannah, Tucker, Emma and Madeleine Kallenbach. Robby leaves his sisters, Karen Pineman and Jeanne Holden (Parker, Eric, James). He will also be missed by his canine companion, Cooper.

Mr. Kallenbach, owner of C & K Construction Co., was a skilled craftsman whose concrete monolithic foundations were built in Litchfield County (CT) and beyond.

A veteran, Bob was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, called into active service during the early 1960's.

He will also be remembered as an active member of the New Milford Recreation Department's Men's Softball League.

Private burial will be observed.

Donations will be accepted in Bob's memory to either: Avow Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105-3847 or The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT 06460 Att: Ahrens Program.

Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, Florida. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on July 5, 2019