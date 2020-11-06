Robert E. Kearns
Captain Robert "Bob" E. Kearns was taken home to be with the Lord on Monday November 2. Bob was born to Joseph 'Jack' Kearns and Cecelia McDonough on September 27, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY.
In 1944 at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the CA-132 MAYCON as a fireman 1st class. After World War II, he then went into the U.S. Navy Reserves. He completed his service with the U.S. Navy and was granted an honorable discharge after serving a total of 7 years and 9 months. From 1952 through 1955 he served in the U.S. Coast Guard completing his term as Boser Mate- 1st class. He then joined the Merchant Marines until his retirement in 1990.
Over a period of several years, he owned and operated his own fishing boats and captained his own tug boats from his company called "Kearns Marine Towing" which ran out of Freeport, Long Island. After suffering a loss due to a fire on one of the tug boats, he sold his business and worked for various large towing companies as captain of their sea going tug boats. The tugs transported oil barges all over the eastern seaboard and into the Great Lakes.
Bob also drove for the Kimberly Clark plant in New Milford, CT and was a retired member of the Teamsters Union #333 and #555. Additionally, he was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and served as an usher for many years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane Tougas Kearns, and his children; Kathleen Lassetter (David), Patricia Ann Kearns (Fred), Thomas Barry Kearns (Mary), and his wife's children; Michelle Lee Mang (William) and Robert James Johnson Jr., who he loved and cared for as his own. Bob is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Bob is predeceased by his daughter, Judith and five siblings; John, Cecelia, James, Patrick and Joseph.
There will be a private graveside service and interment at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in memory of Bob to the American Lung Association
and / or the American Cancer Society
.