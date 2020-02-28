|
Rodney C. Hoyle
Rodney C. Hoyle, 57 years old of New Milford, CT died suddenly on February 14, 2020. He was the husband of Linda Coffey-Hoyle.
Mr. Hoyle was the son of the late Sydney and Vera Hoyle of Penrith, England, and was himself a British citizen. He had made his home with his wife, in the USA since 2003. He was recently employed by Conlet Plastics of New Milford, CT, and the Yogibo furniture warehouse in Brookfield, CT.
Mr. Hoyle was an avid fan of horse racing, the Liverpool FC and the New York Yankees. He also loved his frequent walks in Harry Brooke Park in New Milford. He was also a great animal lover who love his cats as children.
Mr Hoyle is also survived by two brothers, Ronald Marston and Bernard Hoyle, both of Penrith.
Donations may be made to animal charities or to Harry Brook Park.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020