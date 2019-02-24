Russell Watts

Russell Watts, age 93, of New Milford, CT, passed away on February 10, 2019 in New Milford Hospital. He was husband to Elsie M Watts.

Russ was born in Wassaic, NY on Feb 25, 1926. He was the son of Charles and Anna Watts. He was an Army Veteran and served 50 years in the New Milford Fire Dept. He worked at Peckham Materials until his retirement. Russ will be remembered for his sense of humor and his willingness to always help out a friend.

He is survived by his three children, Doug Watts and wife Debbie of Santa Barbara, CA, Sue (Watts) Onorato and her husband Richard of Sylmar CA, and Larry Watts of New Milford, 6 grandchildren, Hunter and Christopher Watts, Sara (Watts) Romero , Rachel (Watts) Smith ,Paul Watts, and Kristin Onorato. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Charles, Art, Harriet, Marguerite, Mary and granddaughter Jenna Watts.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be scheduled in the near future.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Water Witch Hose #2 New Milford. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2019