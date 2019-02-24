New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Watts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Watts Obituary
Russell Watts
Russell Watts, age 93, of New Milford, CT, passed away on February 10, 2019 in New Milford Hospital. He was husband to Elsie M Watts.
Russ was born in Wassaic, NY on Feb 25, 1926. He was the son of Charles and Anna Watts. He was an Army Veteran and served 50 years in the New Milford Fire Dept. He worked at Peckham Materials until his retirement. Russ will be remembered for his sense of humor and his willingness to always help out a friend.
He is survived by his three children, Doug Watts and wife Debbie of Santa Barbara, CA, Sue (Watts) Onorato and her husband Richard of Sylmar CA, and Larry Watts of New Milford, 6 grandchildren, Hunter and Christopher Watts, Sara (Watts) Romero , Rachel (Watts) Smith ,Paul Watts, and Kristin Onorato. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Charles, Art, Harriet, Marguerite, Mary and granddaughter Jenna Watts.
There are no calling hours. A private service will be scheduled in the near future.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Water Witch Hose #2 New Milford.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now