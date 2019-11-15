|
Sarah Louise Martin Cuddy
Sarah "Sally" Louise Martin Cuddy, of Bridgewater, CT passed peacefully at home on November 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late, former First Selectman of New Milford, E. Paul Martin, and the late Louise Heinen Martin, was born on Election Day, November 7, 1932. She married James "Jimmy" T. Cuddy Sr. in 1955, and had four children: Sara Goodwin of Peachtree City, GA, James Cuddy Jr. of Bridgewater, CT, Ann Thomsen of Weston, MA, and the late Patricia Cuddy of Torrington, CT. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: James McMahon, Christopher Thomsen, Michela Thomsen and Kassidy Goodwin, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Paul E. Martin and William F. Martin. A lifelong resident of the Bridgewater-New Milford area, she attended St. Francis Xavier School and New Milford High School. She worked at the First National Bank of New Milford, before becoming bookkeeper for the family business of nearly 40 years, Cuddy's Service Station, co-owned by her husband and his brother William "Bill" J. Cuddy Jr. Active in her community, she was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and Confraternity of the Rosary, member of N.M.H.S. Class of 1950 Reunion Committee, volunteer at New Milford Hospital, member and past President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Dept., volunteer at the Bridgewater Fair and member of Bridgewater Village Homemaker's Group. More recently, she enjoyed the company of old and new friends, participating in activities and trips planned by the Bridgewater Hilltop Senior Center. She also treasured time spent on her passions: spending summers at the beach in Misquamicut, RI, attending theatrical performances, cooking and baking, and tending to her perennial gardens. She devoted her life to her Faith, Family and Friends, and will be remembered dearly for her warm-hearted personality and generous nature.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road, New Milford, CT. A Lunch Reception will immediately follow at Bridgewater Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road, Bridgewater, CT. Contributions in Sally's memory may be made to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 Main Street S, Bridgewater, CT 06752 or to the Bridgewater Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road, Bridgewater, CT 06752.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
