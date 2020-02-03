|
Sarissa "Sally" Ann Benjamin
Sarissa "Sally" Ann Benjamin of Aurora, CO, formerly of Southbury, CT and Sun City West, AZ passed away 1/18/20, preceded in death by her husband Edward Benjamin. Daughter of Fredrick Frisbie and Elsie Hine Frisbie; Mother of Linda Wilton, Thomas (Sue) Wilton, Richard (Debbie) Wilton and Arthur (Nancy) Benjamin; Sister of Charles (Barbara) Frisbie and the late Edward (Beth) Frisbie; Grandmother of Henri Windle, Nick (Erin) and Tommy (Tori) Wilton and David (Selena) Benjamin; Great-grandmother of Natalie. Lilly and Adam; Also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and her beloved dogs, Bridget and Lady.
Services will be held on 1/29/20 at Fort Logan Cemetery - 2:00
Memorial contributions may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission, Project K-9 Hero or Jewish Family Service. Flowers will also be accepted, however, we ask that they not be lilies due to allergies.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 7, 2020