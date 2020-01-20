|
Sheila A. Rogers
Sheila A. (Fretina) Rogers of New Milford, CT, wife of William Rogers passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 80 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her son Billy in 2012 and her sister Barbara Fretina Colbert in 2017.
She and her husband Bill owned the popular Bills' Chicken and Fish Fry. Sheila was also a waitress for many years, most notably at the Coach 'n Seven and the Italia Mia, both prominent New Milford restaurants.
Sheila had a tremendous joy of life and enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Sheila leaves behind three daughters: Karen Buchta, Vicki Tapia, Jane Barillaro (Karl) all of New Milford and son James Smith, Jr. (Jamie). Sheila is survived by 12 grand children and 2 great grand children as well as sisters Judy Lametta of Norwalk, Janice Manwaring of New Hampshire and brother John Fretina of Thailand. She had many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
A service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the New Milford Animal Welfare Society.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 24, 2020