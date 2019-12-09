New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
Stephen Krasky III

Stephen Krasky III Obituary
Stephen Krasky III
Stephen Krasky III of New Milford, CT, passed away in New Milford Sunday December 1, 2019 at the age of 90.
He was born August 4, 1929 in Fairfield, CT, son of the late Stephen Jr. and Sarah (Black) Krasky. He served with the Army then came home and worked as a mason. He loved woodworking, enjoyed helping people especially the elderly and would not charge for his work.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis (Schutte) Krasky of New Milford, CT, daughter Stephanie Bruey of New Milford, CT, sister Silvia Billings, grandchildren Crystal Girgenti and Kotye Bruey, nephews Robert Billings Jr., John and Barry Roma, niece Tanya Billings, dear friend Janice Carlson and many cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter Colleen Krasky and sister Mary Roma.
Calling hours will be held Sunday December 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Dec. 20, 2019
