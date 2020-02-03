|
|
Susan E. Hattox
Dr. Susan Ellen Hattox, age 80, passed away suddenly at her home on West Meetinghouse Road, New Milford, on January 20, 2020.
She was born in Natick, MA to Doris Sanborn Hattox and James Grady Hattox (Colonel, US Army, Ret). A graduate of Wellesley College, she earned a PhD in Biochemistry at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and held a post doctoral appointment at University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver. She was employed by Yale School of Medicine in New Haven and most recently by Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation in Danbury until her retirement. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tim Fohl of Carlisle, MA; her nephew Nick Fohl of Carlisle, MA and her nephew Jeff Fohl and his wife Meghan and sons Mason and Owen of Scotts Valley, CA; and by Tenley Fohl of Galesburg, IL and Margaret Fohl of Walnut Creek, CA, wife and daughter of her nephew Peter Fohl, who predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 22 Old Park Lane, New Milford. In case of bad weather, the service will be held at 3:30 on Sunday February 9. Burial will be in the spring in Upper Merryall Cemetery, New Milford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at the address above.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 7, 2020