Susan Edmonds

Susan Margaret Edmonds

June 4, 1950 - July 6, 2020Susan Margaret Edmonds, age 70, died peacefully in the presence of family and friends on July 6th, 2020. She was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Robert and Eleanor Travis. Susan was raised in Platteville, Wisconsin and moved to Brooklyn, New York to attend Nursing school. She later moved to Connecticut where she raised her three children and worked as both a Director of Nursing and for the Visiting Nurses Association. She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest son Robert Uttmark Jr.. She is survived by her two children Jason Uttmark, and Jennifer Gruenwald, husband Wayne Edmonds, brother-in-law Gary Edmonds of Sherman Connecticut brothers Scott and Robert Travis, and ten grandchildren.



