Terry Molina Minard
Terry Molina Minard, devout Buddhist, lover of family, General Tso's Chicken and music, died on April 23rd of coronavirus. She was a long-term resident of Village Crest Nursing and Rehab Center in New Milford.
Terry earned her BA in English from Wheaton College, in Norton MA and a master's degree in Teaching from the University of Bridgeport in CT. She eschewed her privilege to passionately pursue world peace with millions of other Soka Gakai Buddhist members. Terry raised a family that extended far beyond her two children; mixing love and compassion with humor and verve. While she never became her idol Roberta Flack, her soulful blue-eyed contributions to music are immortalized in her studio recordings. A lover of food, her utter lack of cooking ability enabled her children to master culinary skills far exceeding her wildest dreams. She was a lover of men - and of women - and really didn't care who you bedded, as long as you were happy. A philosophy that serves to benefit us all.
Terry was preceded in death by her daughter Jessica and parents, Peg and Muzz Molina. She is survived by her son, Michael Molina Minard and his wife Monique Alofs of Ann Arbor Michigan, her sisters Candy Ferguson of Wilsonville Oregon and Peg Molina with her wife Christine Thomas of Bend, Oregon and brother Catch Molina and his wife Gerry of Stamford, CT, several nieces, nephews and dear friends, including Eileen Curran of New Milford.
The family wishes to express our deep thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Village Crest and to New Milford VNA/Hospice. Contributions in Terry's honor may be made to the Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT 40 Main St. New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 8, 2020