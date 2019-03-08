Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Jasensky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Jasensky

Theresa "Teri" Ann Jasensky died peacefully on March 8, 2019 in Ashby, Massachusetts.

She was born on February 2, 1947 in Great Barrington, MA to Catherine Bai Caplette and the late Theodore Bai.

Teri lived and raised her family in the greater Danbury area for many years. She owned and operated the Doughboy restaurant in downtown Bethel for several years. She also lived in West Palm Beach, Florida working as a medical billing specialist before moving back north to be closer to her family. She settled in Monson, MA where she made many great friends. She spent the last years of her life in Ashby, MA.

Teri was an avid reader, loved gardening and the beach. She was quick minded and loved a good argument. Most of all, she loved spending her summers in Maine with the love of her life, Ted Whittenkraus. Ted was her devoted companion until the very end and words cannot express how eternally grateful Teri's family is for the care, love and compassion he so unselfishly gave to his "Precious" as he so lovingly referred to her.

In addition to her mother, Teri is survived by her son, David Tressic and his significant other Dawn Bessette of New Milford, CT, her daughter Tina Wise and her fiancé Thomas Schulz of New Milford, CT and her beloved granddaughter Alexandra Wise whom Teri was especially proud of. She is also survived by her sister, Roxanne Avdoulos of Chicopee, MA as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her friend and ex-husband Jasen Jasensky, her stepson Michael Jasensky and his wife Sandi and their children Brandon and Ashley. Family holidays included everyone, which is the way she loved it.

In addition to her father, Teri was predeceased by her brother Ralph Bai.

As her last wish and gift to this world, Teri has selflessly donated her body to Umass Medical School for study, knowledge and hopefully new cures for future generations to come.

