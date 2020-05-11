Therese M. Squires
Apr. 30, 1929 - Apr. 16, 2020
Therese (Terry) M. Squires, age 90, of Orange passed away on April 16, 2020. For 73 years, she was the loving wife of the late Raymond Squires. Terry was born in Queens, NY, daughter of the late William & Julia Eberhart. Terry had a total of four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Gardiner of Stamford and her grandchildren: Debbie Reynolds of Southport and Jennifer Gardiner of Fairfield, Brent Squires of Tampa, FL, Mandy Borkman of Orlando, FL, Sara Lansing of Orlando, FL. She also has 10 great grandchildren which include Julia and Chase Reynolds of Southport, Ava, Sophie, and Emme Galaburda of Fairfield. Terry was a very family oriented person, who loved and deeply cared for her children, grand children and great grand children. Ray and Terry supported each other though out their devoted marriage of 73 years. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Squires, and husband, Raymond. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Nestle Corporation in New Milford, CT in quality control. Shortly after retirement, Terry & Ray lived and enjoyed many years in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Terry also enjoyed planting beautiful flower gardens for many years which won multiple awards at Heritage Village in Southbury, CT. Terry was also very creative with various types of crafts which brought joy to many friends and family. Terry was a very kind, giving, and a sweet natured person with everyone she encountered.
All Funeral Arrangements will be private in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green.
Published in New Milford Spectrum on May 11, 2020.