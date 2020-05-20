Thomas L Hearn

Thomas L. Hearn, much loved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 25th at the Sharon hospital due to the effects of Covid 19. He was born November 8th 1946 in Torrington, CT to Alan and Muriel Hearn of Washington, CT.

Tom attended Rumsey Hall and the Gunnery school and graduated Farmingdale University. He served in the army during Vietnam. Upon returning he took over the Morning Glory Flower Shop from his father and ran it for many years.

He was past chief and proud member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Eileen (Foulois), four daughters, Kezia Hearn, Molly Hearn, Bevyn Lowe and Mariah Lewis as well as three granddaughters, Matilda Skiles, Wren and Norah Lewis. He leaves three siblings Linda Banks, Frederick Hearn, and Alan Hearn Jr. He was predeceased by his brother Robert.

A private service will be held at Washington cemetery at a later date.

The family has asked that any donations in his memory be made to the Washington Volunteer Fire Department or Washington Ambulance Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store