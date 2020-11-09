1/
Virginia Trabold
Virginia (Ginny) Trabold
Virginia(Ginny) Trabold died September 25 at Danbury Hospital with loved ones by her side.
She was born Virginia Mary Anderson in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Nellie Hine Anderson and Carl T. Anderson. She lived most of her life in New Milford before moving to Roxbury 6 years ago. For many years she was known as the voice of Harmon Homes.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Lindsey and husband Elmer of Roxbury, her son William Trabold of Litchfield, four grandchildren Nicole Hartman, Brittany Hartman, Alex Lindsey and Dakota Zeno Trabold, her sisters Maxine Hartford, Ethel Anderson-Krenkel and husband Herman, brother-in-law Frank Ruiz, nieces April Fredlund, Christal Preszler, Samantha Royster and nephew Bobbie Lillis.
She was predeceased by her daughter Tabitha Trabold and sister Shirley fredlund-Ruiz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Danbury News Times & New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 9, 2020.
