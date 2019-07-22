Walter R. White Sr.

Walter R. White Sr, a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at Danbury Hospital at the age of 86.

One of sixteen children, he was born October 20, 1932 in New Milford, son of the late Charles and Bertha (Thowless) White. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1950 then served with the Army during the Korean War. Mr. White worked at Acousticon in Danbury for sixteen years and was a manager there before leaving in 1985. He then worked at Ewald Instruments in Kent, CT until he retired in 2012.

He is survived by his sons Guy Richard White and Walter R. White Jr., both of New Milford, CT, daughter Colleen White of Dexter, ME, brothers Tommy White of Killingworth, CT and Alfred White of Cooperstown, NY, sisters Rose Mary Judson of NY and Linda Dietrich of NC, grandchildren Brandon, Mitchel, Tiffany, Cassandra, Michael, Christopher and great grandchildren Chance, Sydney, Aiden, Jessica, Oliver and Jersie. He was predeceased by his grandson William.

Calling hours will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. service all at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will follow in Center Cemetery in New Milford.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc., P.O. Box 944, New Milford, CT 06776. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 2, 2019