|
|
Wanda Miller
Wanda (Cole) Miller, age 94 of New Milford passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Candlewood Valley Care Center, New Milford, CT. She was the wife of the late Albert D. Miller.
Wanda was born December 26, 1924 in New Milford, CT, a daughter of the late Burnie and Amy (Rowe) Cole.
Wanda is survived by two sons: John A. Miller, Sr. and his wife Connie of Gibsonville, NC and Glenn Miller of New Milford, CT; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Miller.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Rd., New Milford, CT on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Colonial Funeral Home/Hull Funeral Service, 87 Park Lane Rd., New Milford.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 27 to Apr. 5, 2019