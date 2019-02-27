New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Miller Obituary
Wanda Miller
Wanda (Cole) Miller, age 94 of New Milford passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Candlewood Valley Care Center, New Milford, CT. She was the wife of the late Albert D. Miller.
Wanda was born December 26, 1924 in New Milford, CT, a daughter of the late Burnie and Amy (Rowe) Cole.
Wanda is survived by two sons: John A. Miller, Sr. and his wife Connie of Gibsonville, NC and Glenn Miller of New Milford, CT; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Miller.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Rd., New Milford, CT on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Colonial Funeral Home/Hull Funeral Service, 87 Park Lane Rd., New Milford.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 27 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull Funeral Home
Download Now