William E. Goodsell
William E. Goodsell, 72, a longtime resident of Kent, CT, formerly of Los Angeles, CA passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Goodsell was the Supervisor of Aircraft Maintenance for American Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport for 22 years retiring in 1988. He later worked as an independent contractor in construction and maintenance. He was a talented craftsman and an avid outdoorsman. He belonged to several organizations and volunteered for many including the Kent Food Bank.
Born on June 5, 1947 in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Albert) Goodsell. He proudly served in the US Navy during Vietnam on the USS Oriskany and was a member of the local VFW and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Mr. Goodsell was a graduate of East Coast Aerotech. On January 30, 1982 in Los Angeles, CA he married Frances Lesniak who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Goodsell is survived by a son, Jeromy Goodsell and a daughter, Kimberly Fulkerson and her husband, AR, of Terre Haute, IN and a sister, Sussie Rundall and her husband, Robert, of Kent, CT. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nathan and Cameron Zebrowski and Ella Fulkerson and Joshua, Andrew and Victoria Goodsell; a nephew, James Rundall and his wife, Jesse and a great niece, Melanie Rose Rundall.
Funeral services will be private. The family would like to acknowledge Roby Johnson and Suzanne Johnson kind and dedicated caregivers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Ambulance, P.O. Box 355. Kent, CT 06757. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 10, 2020
