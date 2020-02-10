|
|
William J. Mang Jr.
William J. Mang Jr. of Roxbury, CT, passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at home at the age of 90. He was born March 17, 1929 in Oceanside, NY, son of the late William J. Sr. and Eva (Germann) Mang. He served with the Navy during the Korean War then married Marion Braisted. Marion predeceased him. They lived in Baldwin, NY before moving to Roxbury 52 years ago. Mr. Mang was an electrician and had worked for Scovill and Century Brass. He loved model trains and collected them and had been a volunteer fire fighter for the Baldwin Fire Dept. and the Roxbury Fire Dept.
He is survived by his sons William Mang and his wife Michelle of New Milford, CT, Walter Mang and his wife Sherri of Roxbury, CT; brother Charles R. Mang and wife Helen of North Carolina; grandchildren John, Rosemary and Michael Galinski, Nicole and Katherine Mang; great grandchildren, Madison and Bianca and nieces Cathee and Celeste.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the New Milford Animal Shelter, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776 or the Diebold Cancer Center, 21 Elm Street, New Milford, CT 06776.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 21, 2020