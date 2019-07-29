Home

William McHenry Obituary
William (Bill) McHenry of Bridgewater was a son of the late Wilbur and Gladys. He leaves behind his loving wife Joan, of 62 years. He is also survived by his sister, Jay Jung, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends.
Bill served in the Marines and retired from Kimberly Clark after 32 years. He was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed camping all over the USA with Joan and their dogs.
There will be a celebration of his life at their home on Saturday, August 3 from 1-4 p.m. Please donate to the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association because without them he wouldn't have spent his final days resting at home.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 2, 2019
