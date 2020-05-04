William Parker Holland, Sr.

William Parker Holland, Sr., Air Force veteran, philanthropist, and founder of Parker Medical, Inc., Holland Joint Venture, Holland Family Foundation and Holland Property Holdings, peacefully passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 91. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Geraldine Holland, and devoted children William Holland, Jr., Patricia Holland, Christine Holland, Michael Holland and his wife Geraldine, Lynn Mackie and her husband Russell, Matthew Holland and his wife Susan, and Timothy Holland and his wife Angela. Bill also leaves 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A family celebration of Bill's life and legacy is planned at a future date. In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation to the Holland Family Foundation, Bill's charitable foundation to assist families and communities in need. More information about the Holland Family Foundation can be furnished by contacting the Holland Family Foundation, 137 New Milford Road East, Bridgewater, CT 06752.



