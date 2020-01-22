|
|
William "Bill" Paul Stumpf
William "Bill" Paul Stumpf, 82 of New Milford, Connecticut passed away from Pneumonia on Friday, January 17, 2020 at New Milford, Connecticut.
William was born November 24, 1937, in Big Run, a son of the late Ward C. Stump and Mary (Longnaker) Stump.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and two grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and working on and collecting antique clocks. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with family in Big Run.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Robert) Miller of Largo, Florida; along with his two grandchildren, Kelly Styczynski of State College and John Paul Styczynski of White Hall, New York.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Fred, Thomas Merle, Ward and John Stump; also, two sisters, Anna E. Stump and Eileen McNeil.
In addition, we would like to thank his ex-wife Betty Davis for giving him the best care for the past couple of years. He wanted her to know how much it meant to him for all she did.
As per William's wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out for dinner and enjoy the time spent with each other.
He will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery in Big Run. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 31, 2020