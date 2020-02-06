|
|
A. Michael Sullivan, Jr.
Arthur Michael Sullivan, Jr. died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL. He was 77.
He is survived by his cousins, Jean E. Sullivan of Newport and Paul J. Sullivan of Manchester By the Sea, MA. He was the son of Margaret Salisbury Sullivan and Arthur Michael Sullivan, Sr. of Providence, RI. His brother, Peter F. Sullivan, also of Providence predeceased him in 2009.
Michael graduated from Classical High School, St. Anselm's College and American University School of Law.
He enjoyed a brief government career as an attorney with the Small Business Administration in Washington, DC before entering the world of real estate in Georgetown. He was the Principal at Michael Sullivan, Inc. and moved to Washington Fine Properties later in his career.
He was happily married for 27 years to Beverly Bissell Sullivan who predeceased him in 1999. Beverly and Michael made their homes in Georgetown, Newport, Key West and Palm Beach where they supported local organizations working for the betterment of their communities
Michael waged a long and courageous battle against Paarkinson's Disease.
His last words were "we won!" Michael, as he was known to all, went out a winner.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Delaplane, VA on Febuary 18, at a private funeral.
Memorial serices are to be announced and will be in Palm Beach, Georgetown and Newport. Rest assured, cocktails and hors d'oeuvre will be served. Michael loved a good party.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020