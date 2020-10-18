1/1
Adelaide M. (Almeida) Vidinha
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaide's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adelaide M. (Almeida) Vidinha
Adelaide Mary (Almeida) Vidinha of Middletown, RI, passed peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a daughter of the late Jacintho and Nora (Bettencourt) Almeida. She was born May 10, 1930 in Newport, RI at the Ledges Estate on Ocean Drive.
She married her true love John J. Vidinha on July 18, 1953 and was married for 65 wonderful years. She was a graduate of Rogers High school in 1949. Lidy, as she was called was an avid cake baker. Her cakes were the center pieces of many weddings, birthdays and special events. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing her talents with those she loved.
Lidy leaves behind her son John A. Vidinha and daughter Suzanne V. Dugan and husband Jerry Dugan Jr. both of Middletown, daughter-in-law Sharon Keeley, grandchildren Meghan Kirwin and her husband Andrew Kirwin, Jason Vidinha, Lindsey Vidinha, Kelsey Dugan and her great-grandson Logan Scott Kirwin.
She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Vidinha, son Scott E. Vidinha, sisters Mae Johnson, Linda King, Ann Reis, and Nora Milne, her brothers John Almeida, Lee Almy and Jesse Almeida.
The family would like to thank, Pam, Maureen, Cheryl, Holly, Liz and Shelly. They were all such great caregivers to her. You all are the best and we thank you.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, October 19 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, October 20 at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI and the Middletown Senior Center, 670 Green End Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.
Due to the current restrictions and limited capacity, family and friends may visit as space allows, seating is limited in church. Masks and social distancing are required.
For online tributes and more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Jesus Saviour Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved