Agnes Ann Pinto
Agnes Pinto, 79, of Middletown, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at John Clarke Nursing Home in Middletown with her family by her side.
Agnes was born January 21, 1940 at home on the family farm in Middletown to Manuel and Agnes Botelho.
Agnes is survived by her two loving sons, John Pinto and his wife Julie of Middletown and Mark Pinto and his wife Pranskul of Bristol.
She is survived by her siblings, her twin sister Almorinda Demko of Bethlehem, PA and Manuel Botelho, Jr. of Middletown. As well as her grandchildren Sebastian Pinto, Alexis Pinto, John Henry Pinto IV, Jake Silvia, Alex Silvia and six great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her siblings Margaret Warner, Arthur Botelho, Alice Roderick, Frank Botelho and George Botelho.
Aggie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, playing cards, puzzles and Boggle. She loved spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her face would light up whenever they were around, it was clear they meant the world to her.
Agnes graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. Following graduation, she was employed at Perrotti's Drug Store until it closed. Agnes then started working for the James L. Maher Center until she retired.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 3 at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Middletown Fire Department Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road Middletown, RI 02842 or the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243.
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019