Albert Ginchereau
Albert Ginchereau, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 23, 2019, at home with his wife by his side. Albert was born December 4, 1943, in Jamaica Plains, NY to Albert Ginchereau Sr. and Catherine (Boylan) Ginchereau. He was the husband of Jean (Velleca) Ginchereau for 51 years.
Albert graduated from the University of Las Vegas with a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management and later received his Master's Degree in Education from Niagara University. Albert's hotel career began at the Las Vegas Hilton. He then became General Manager of the Niagara Hilton, which was the largest franchise location in the US at that time. Albert moved to Newport in 1985 to become General Manager of the Viking Hotel. During his career, Albert also taught hospitality management at Niagara University and Northern Arizona University. Albert served in the US Army in Korea during 1961-1964. He was an active member in the local American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Albert is survived by his wife Jean Ginchereau of Newport, and his siblings; James Ginchereau and his wife Dianne of Boynton Beach, FL, Dolor Ginchereau and his wife Mary of Plantation, FL and Catherine Parsons and her husband Bob of Olympia, WA, as well as two nieces and a nephew.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:30am at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse-Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
