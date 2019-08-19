|
Albert L. Fecteau
Beloved father and brother, Albert 'Buddy' L. Fecteau, died peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital on August 15, 2019.
Oldest son of the late Albert C. Fecteau and Marilyn (Harrington) Fecteau, he was born in Waterville, Maine and raised in Hampton Bays, NY until joining the Navy in 1972.
Albert graduated from SUNY Albany and completed his Master of Education in Special Education from Rhode Island College. He was both a special education teacher and Department Head of Special Education during his tenure at Tiverton High School.
In his spare time Albert loved fishing in the freshwater lakes of New Hampshire with his brother Mark, reading and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his former wife and friend Christine Vuolo-Fecteau, his children Emily Leialoha and her husband Michael of Middletown, Gregory Fecteau and his wife Elizabeth of Maryland Heights, MO, Eamon Fecteau and his wife Kelsey of Conover, NC and Jonathan Fecteau of Middletown, his three grandchildren Charlotte, Roslyn and Jude, and his brothers Paul, John, Mark and Greg Fecteau and his sister Theresa Bouchard.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
His burial in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider registering as an organ donor and donating blood to the Rhode Island Blood Center.
Condolences and addtitional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019