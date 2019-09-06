|
|
ALDEN R. WALLS, JR. "SKIP"
85, died Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was husband to the late Janet (Taber) Walls, to whom he was married for 51 years. Born in Lawrence, MA, he was a son of the late Alden R. and Grace (Butterworth) Walls. He resided in Jamestown for 32 years, formerly residing in Wilton, CT.
A 1956 graduate of Brown University, Mr. Walls was a marketing manager at Monsanto Company in New York City for 20 years. He later worked for Unifi Company where he had served as Vice President, retiring in 1985. After his retirement, he worked in real estate for 15 years in Jamestown until 2000. He was a Senior Warden at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Jamestown and was a volunteer with the Jamestown Ambulance Association.
He is survived by three sons, Andrew D. Walls (Laurie), Garrett A. Walls (Melinda) and Jeffrey R. Walls. He is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Richard B. Walls, sister Marcia W. Bosworth and his companion, Naomi Kuzoian .
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6 pm in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jamestown EMS Division, 50 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835 would be appreciated. For information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019