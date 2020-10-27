DR. ALEXANDER ADAMS MCBURNEY
87, of Kingston, Rhode Island, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Lindemann McBurney, five children (Blaine, Robin, Christian, and Shaun McBurney, and Jon Jeffrey Tyzbir), eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Dr. McBurney began his practice as a urologist at Newport Hospital in 1965 and at South County Hospital in 1968. Dr. McBurney and Donna enjoyed their family, collecting art, and restoring a historic house at Hardeman, Missouri. He retired in 2000, after 35 years in practice. In 2004, he joined a group of volunteers who operated the coffee shop at South County Hospital. He was proud that they raised tens of thousands of dollars each year that was donated to the hospital and also provided services to employees and families. After logging more than 3,000 hours, he was named South County Health's 2016 Volunteer of the Year. Due to Covid a memorial service will be held when the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The McBurney Scholarship Fund at Exchange Bank of Missouri, 201 W. Maple St., Slater, MO 65349. For a fuller description of his life and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com
