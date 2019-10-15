|
Alfred Amancio Botelho
Alfred Amancio Botelho ("Pa"), 94, of Carnesville, GA passed away peacefully at his son's home on October 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Arminda "Minnie" (Brites) Botelho.
Born in New Bedford, MA on July 24, 1925, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Virginia (Amaral) Botelho.
Fred is survived by his son, Alfred J. Botelho of Carnesville, GA as well as grandchildren, Tammy Botelho Caudell and husband Cale of Winterville, GA and Shawn Botelho and wife Amy of Augusta, GA, great-grandchildren, Lyric Malone Caudell and Jonathan David Botelho, daughter-in-law, Dorothy Botelho, and long-time caretaker, Sue Bailey. He was predeceased by a grandson, Jonathan Michael Botelho.
He was the brother of the late Frank Botelho, George Botelho, Joseph Botelho, Manuel Botelho, Almorinda Medeiros, Louis Botelho and Richard Botelho. He is survived by his sisters Olga DeMello, Agnes Michael, Virginia Jennings and husband Sydney.
Fred grew up on his family farm in Middletown, RI and attended Rogers High School. He resided in Portsmouth, RI for 50 years and retired from Newport Electric Corporation. He was often seen with a huge video camera, constantly taping his grandchildren's ball games and school events. In 2007, he and his wife moved to Georgia to enjoy more time with their grandchildren.
Funeral services are private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019