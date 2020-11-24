Alfred Ingram Iglesias USAF (Ret.)
Alfred Ingram Iglesias USAF (Ret.), age 93 of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in New York City on February 11, 1927 to European immigrants just before the Great Depression, Alfred, of Spanish and Welsh descent, was the ultimate survivor. By any measure, and only with hard work and determination, he was a man who defied the odds and managed to share in the American Dream, marrying an amazing woman and successfully raising a middle-class family, all while treating the people around him with dignity and respect. He will be remembered by his fantastic work ethic, how he always strove for self-improvement, his words of true wisdom, and his natural in-born generosity of social grace. To him, racial, social, and gender equality was fundamentally obvious.
Alfred, a.k.a. "Al" or "Freddie" enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He was a proud veteran and after transferring to the U.S. Air Force, served his country over 20 years, spanning World War II, the Korean, and Vietnam wars. Serving in the Air Force allowed his young family to accompany him as they made homes in Nevada, Massachusetts, Japan, and California before settling down in Portsmouth. Alfred continued his career as a civil servant and retired from Naval Station Newport as a Public Affairs Officer and Editor of the Newport Navalog. He and Anita then moved to their beloved little retirement home on the Sakonnet River.
Alfred was a wonderful father who always put his family first, his love for us never in question. We will never forget all those "lectures" resulting in many useful life lessons. Some of his favorites were teaching us to strive for the "happy medium" and always to give others "the benefit of the doubt". During our travels, he went out of his way to introduce us to people of different cultures, ingraining the diversity of people being a thing of great value. He was always curious and adventurous; we will always remember those "dreaded" Sunday family drives, when he never failed to drive down every road he could find with a "Private Property" sign. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, boating, gardening and landscaping. Dad is an indelible part of the people we are, and we will always be indebted to him for his many positive influences.
Alfred lost his wife Anita less than a year ago, just a day before they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his 2 sons, Alan Iglesias (Debbie) of Escondido, CA, David Iglesias (Dianna) of Tiverton, RI, and his daughter Diane Iglesias Carruba (Christopher), of Portsmouth, RI. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Olivia, Bonnie, Anna, Mimi, Jenna, and "best friend" David. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his devoted caregiver, Elizabeth Houghton.
for online condolences. At Alfred's request, services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to Looking Upwards, Inc.