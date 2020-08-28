Alfred M. Cameron

Alfred Cameron, 81, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on August 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Alfred was born March 15, 1939, in Newport, RI to Alexander and Elizabeth(Taylor) Cameron.

Alfred was married to his wife Jean (Capone) Cameron of Tiverton, Rhode Island for 58 years.

Alfred graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. In 1976 he earned a Mechanical Drafting Certificate from New England Tech. He served in the United States Navy October 1965-June 1960 receiving an honorable discharge in February 1963. In January 1996, he retired with 21 years from Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corp. Alfred was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church serving on its Vestry as Senior Warden, an active member of the choir, a Eucharistic Minister and lector. Since 1974, he has been an active member of the Freemasons holding memberships in St. Paul's Lodge #14, Aquidneck Royal Arch Masons Chapter #9, Web Council #3, Calvary Commandery #13 Knights Templar, 7th District Past Masters' Association and Founding Member RI Marksman Association. In 1982, he was presented both Newport County and Diocese of Providence CYO Man of the Year Awards. He was a proud member of the Episcopal Conference Center family since 1952 forging many lifelong friendships. He proudly watched his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities through the years and was a die-hard Patriots fan. After retirement, he delighted in bringing joy to children of all ages around the holidays being known as "Santa".

Alfred is survived his wife Jean and his children; Elizabeth Wood and her husband Paul, of Holden, MA., Lois Scanlon, of Tiverton, RI, and Daniel Cameron and his wife Sandra, of Westport, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amanda and Sean Scanlon and his wife Kelsie, Peter and Natalie Wood and Alexander and Jonathan Cameron, and his great grandchildren, Amelia and Dustyn Scanlon.

The family would like to sincerely thank each of the visiting nurses who tenderly cared for him these past weeks.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 4-7 pm in Holy Trinity Church1956 Main Road in Tiverton, RI



His Funeral Service will be held the following day at 10:00 am in the Church.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery 2223 Robeson Street in Fall River. Due to COVID19 restrictions, attendance for the burial is limited to 25 people.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to: Visiting Nurse Home Hospice 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871, or to the Episcopal Conference Center 872 Reservoir Rd. Pascoag, RI 02859, or to Holy Trinity Church 1956 Main Road Tiverton, RI 02878.



