Alice D. Simas
Alice D. Simas
Alice D. Simas, 90, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020.
Alice was born in Newport, RI to the late Joseph Pasquale and Mary (Freitas) Pasquale. She was the wife of the late Albano M. Simas.
Alice is survived by children, Raymond Simas, Albano Simas, Jr., Kenneth Simas, her sister Josephine Magnuski.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Barbara Silvia, Joan Peckham, husband Albano M. Simas, her parents, Joseph and Mary Pasquale, brothers George Pasquale, Frank Pasquale, Joseph Pasquale, Manuel Pasquale, James Pasquale, Benjamin Pasquale, and Matthew Pasquale, her sisters, Alexandria Sylvia, Mary Pasquale, Rose Sylvia, and Irene DelRoss.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI on Monday, August 31st at 9:30AM.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice at their website https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnursehh
Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
