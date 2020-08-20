1/1
Alice R. Wallace
1957 - 2020
Alice R. Wallace, 62, passed August 17th in Newport Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. Born November 18, 1957, she was the daughter of Rose (Escobar) Faustino and the late Jose Faustino.
Alice grew up in Middletown and resided there for most of her life. She worked in the banking and hospitality industries throughout her career. Alice will be remembered as a hard-working woman, a true friend, as well as a caring and loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Her adventurous attitude, sense of humor and genuine interest in others made for lifelong friendships with so many people.
Alice leaves her mother, Rose Faustino, her son, Nathan Wallace of Richmond, VA, her brother, Matthew Faustino (wife Jenn Carroll), her niece, Gillian, her former husband, Jefferson D. Wallace III of Manassas, VA (originally from Newport) and her companion Woody Lyons of Newport.
Calling hours with be held Monday, August 24, 2020, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.
More information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
