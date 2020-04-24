Home

Alice (Rego) Silva

Alice (Rego) Silva Obituary
ALICE (REGO) SILVA
94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Bristol, Rhode Island.
She was the widow of Joseph M. Silva, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Mrs. Silva was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Bettencourt) Rego. Most of her life was lived in Tiverton, RI, but she also enjoyed her years in Lakeland, FL, and Charlotte, NC.
Alice was a seamstress at the former Merit Dress in Fall River, MA. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U., an avid bowler, card player, golfer, and enjoyed cooking and needlework.
Survivors include her sons, Leonard P. Silva and his wife, Joann, of Portsmouth, RI, Gordon J. Silva and his wife, Holly, of Palm Coast, FL, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Antone Rego, and sister-in-law of Alfred Silva and the late William Silva, the late Elizabeth Rego, and the late Alice Silva.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
