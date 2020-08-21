Alicia Ann Tyler

Alicia Ann Tyler, 53, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 16, 2020, in Asheville NC.

Alicia was born in Newport, RI and attended Newport County Catholic Regional School, known today as (All Saints Academy), Rogers High School, and attended the University of Rhode Island.

Alicia moved to Vail, Colorado, where she began her journey into the hospitality business. She worked as a general manager at the Grand Teton Lodge in Moran, WY. She later made her home in Cashiers, NC, working in real estate.

Alicia was a very spiritual free-spirited person, who loved all outdoor sports. Her fondest memories were when she travelled to Mexico with her church group to help and feed the people there.

She always loved her pets and would adopt dogs that were abused and needed loving hands and a good heart to nurture them back to health.

Alicia leaves her best friend and companion, John Welch, her mother, Ellen Pandolfo Condon and Robert Condon, her father Harlan Tyler and his wife Sheila, her brother Eric L. Tyler and his wife Julie, and many extended family members.

A date and time for a service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store