ALICIA LAMBERTON GARNETT
ALICIA LAMBERTON "LISH" GARNETT, 88, of Jamestown died at home on April 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Honolulu, HI where her parents Alicia and John Lamberton moved from their native Scotland following World War I. At age eleven, Lish spent the weekend of December 7, 1941 with a friend at Ewa Plantation, which overlooked Pearl Harbor. A weekend she never forgot - the house was strafed by a Japanese fighter plane after it had dropped its bombs.
She attended Punahou School in Honolulu; The Bishop Strachan School in Toronto; Greenbrier Junior College in West Virginia and Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Pennsylvania. Lish was a stewardess for TWA in the early 1950s.
Lish and Steve began their 66-year marriage in Kansas City, MO; had their first 2 children in Louisville, KY; and raised their family in Richmond, VA where they lived for over 30 years. She enjoyed decorating her homes, gardening and flower arranging, water color painting and was a gourmet cook.
Jamestown summer residents since 1965, Lish and Steve retired there in 1991. She was an active tennis, golf and paddle tennis player; looked forward to her weekly bridge games and loved her summer swims in Narragansett Bay.
Lish was a member of The Conanicut Yacht Club, The Dumplings Association and was a former member and president of the Jamestown Garden Club.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen H Garnett; three daughters, Anne W Garnett of Jamestown, Elspeth F "Ellie" Ferguson (Ned) of Worthington, MA, Caroline B "Clay" Boden (Jeff) of Washington, DC; four grandchildren, Evan Boden, James Boden and Susan Ferguson of Washington, DC and William Ferguson of Portland, OR; and her beloved black lab, Abby. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Ian K Lamberton and Alastair R H Lamberton.
A private family service was held on May 1, 2019, her 89th birthday. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019