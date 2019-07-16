|
Anders Staats Nielsen
Anders Staats Nielsen was born on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at 6:36 am. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. Anders fought for over 2 hours to stay with his loving parents, Leah Staats and Ian Nielsen, before passing peacefully in their arms. Anders will be loved and remembered always by his parents, Leah and Ian; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Susan Staats; his paternal grandparents, Niels and Colleen Nielsen; his maternal great-grandmother, Eunice Staats; his aunts and uncle, Sarah Staats and Courtney Anstett, Miah and Sherry Nielsen, and Kendyl Nielsen-Carreiro; his cousins, Lila, Liam, Autumn, and Paxton; and many others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anders' memorial service on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 11:00 am in Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Anders may be made to the Aquidneck Land Trust, 790 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
