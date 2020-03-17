|
Mrs. Andrea A. (Alfano) Hoffman
of Bristol, RI, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Francis T. Hoffman, Jr., her husband of 30 years, who preceded her in death in November 2017. She was born in Branford, CT, a daughter of Aileen W. (Lathrop) Alfano and the late Peter J. Alfano. Andrea was a resident of Bristol, RI for most of her life.
She was a graduate of Bristol RI High School, Class of 1974 and Andrea was a Contract Specialist for NUWC in Newport, RI for many years, retiring in April of 2013.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie M. Hoffman of Bristol, RI and Kimberly A. Hoffman of Manchester, NH, her siblings, Angela Goldsmith and Peter Alfano, both of Branford, CT, Paul Alfano of Texas and Annette Spillane of West Hartford, CT and many nieces and nephews.
Andrea was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 or online at or to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or online at www.alz.org/ri
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020