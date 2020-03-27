|
Andrew A. Ritchie
ANDREW A. RITCHIE, 64, of Berkeley Ct, Middletown, RI passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a recent illness. He was the loved son of the late George W. Ritchie and Mary D. (Sullivan) Ritchie.
Andy was the youngest of nine children and is survived by his four brothers and two sisters: George Ritchie III of Cranston, Jerry Ritchie of Machias, ME, Peter Ritchie of St. Petersburg, FL, James Ritchie of Middletown, Mary and Robert Hafey of Richmond, RI, and Christine Ritchie of Medford, MA. He was the brother of the late Josephine Ritchie and Robert Ritchie. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, Kara Ritchie, Nathan Ritchie, Rachel Ventura, Elizabeth Ritchie, and Katherine Spaziano, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
A native Newporter, Andy attended De La Salle Academy and graduated from Rogers High School. He enjoyed taking long walks with his German Shepard, listening to reggae music and late night world radio, watching old movies and international soccer on TV, holiday cooking, being at the beach, and having a good cup of tea.
At his request, there will be no services. To assist the family, donations would be appreciated and may be made to: James Ritchie, 34 Berkeley Ct., Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020