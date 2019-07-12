|
ANDREW F. FITZPATRICK
83, a resident of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Stephanie J. (Strong) Fitzpatrick. Born on May 24, 1936, in Providence, a son of the late Andrew F. and Marie C. (Russell) Fitzpatrick.
Mr. Fitzpatrick served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Most recently, he worked as the caretaker of the Seafair mansion in Newport for the past 24 years. He enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, being by the ocean, and many outdoor activities. He will always be remembered for his storytelling skills, keen wit, and his passion for life.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was the father of Andrew F. Fitzpatrick of Rehoboth, MA, Steven Fitzpatrick of Tampa, FL, and David Fitzpatrick of Fall River, MA; step-father of Carl Viera of North Kingstown and Elizabeth Morris of Jamestown; brother of Eugene Fitzpatrick of Greenville, RI, and the late Maureen Erickson. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was the former husband of the late Harollyn (Roe) Fitzpatrick.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will be appreciated. https://marineheritage.secure-donor.com/F11110?source=11110
Published in Newport Daily News from July 12 to July 15, 2019