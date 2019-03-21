|
|
Andrew Wayne Awe
Andrew Wayne Awe 32 years old of Fall River, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly March 11, 2018 at Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Andrew was born in Middletown, RI, where he grew up with family and many friends. He was loving, caring, had a huge heart and always had a smile on his face. He is the son of Carson Awe and the late Tina (McGuiness) Awe. He leaves behind his fiancé Mailie Amaral of 18 years. He is survived by five sisters and three brother in laws. Melissa and Paul Forcina, Tishia Awe, Jeff Perry, Leighia Awe, Kyle Lukens, Adrienne Lees and Alison Beebe. Nieces and nephews, Sara, Aidan, Anna, Ivy, Kyla, Isaiah, Ricky, Mia, Dokota and Cailin.
A Service for Andrew will be held at St Peter's Lutheran
Church 525 Broadway Newport RI on Tuesday, March 26,2019 at 11:00 PM.
To assist the family with funeral services, donations can be made to Leighia Awe, 123 Peck Hill Road, Johnston, RI 02919.
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019