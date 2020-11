Angelina BrownSome people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.On November 4, 2020, Angelina Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 94 years old. A native to Long Island, residing in her Portsmouth, Rhode Island home for the last twenty years. Angelina was born on December 21, 1925 in Baldwin, NY to Carmen and Mary Gondoli.She married William Brown in 1941, and together, they raised their son Alfred. Angelina was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Angelina is survived by her son Alfred Brown and his wife Linda Brown of Portsmouth, RI, a sister Joan Barbara, and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Meagen, and Taylor, as well as four great grandchildren, William, Austin, Tucker and Bailey.As the family matriarch, Angelina provided love and support for her family. Angelina always made time for everyone, easily making friends with all that had the opportunity to cross her path. There was always room at her table for anyone who wanted to eat and talk. Angelina loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Angelina was a spirited woman with a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at RI Veterans Cemetery, in Exeter, Rhode Island.Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com