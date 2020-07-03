Aniceta M. (Sullivan) Souza
Rhode Island – Aniceta M. (Sullivan) Souza, age 79, of Rhode Island passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the St. Clare Home in R.I. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the beloved daughter of the late David and Dorothy (Quinn) Sullivan.
Aniceta had worked as a unit secretary for Newport Hospital, where she had devoted her life to for many years. She had also been anointed 3rd Order of Carmelite.
Aniceta is survived by her 4 children, William Souza, Kimberly Carlone, Karen Pimentel and her husband Pedro and Melissa Brant and her husband Edward; her sister, Patricia Grinnell; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Aniceta's funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 beginning with her visiting hours at Perry Funeral Home from 8:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George's Church in Westport at 11:00 A.M. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
All attendees for visiting hours and church services are required by current mandated restrictions to wear a face covering and to practice social distancing of 6 feet. Attendance will be limited at both places in order to meet the mandated capacity restrictions.
Arrangements are placed in the care of Perry Funeral Home 111 Dartmouth St. New Bedford, MA 02740. Please see our website: www.perryfuneral.com
