Ann Claire (Walsh) Clancey
Ann Claire (Walsh) Clancey, 80, of Newport, RI, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019 in Providence, RI and will be reunited with her beloved late husband, Harry R. Clancey, Jr.
Known with love and affection as "Nini" by her family, she is survived by her two children, Harry "Ray" Clancey, III, his wife Karin, and Michael P. Clancey, his wife Christine. She will be deeply missed by her dearly-loved grandchildren Brendan, Jack, Reilly, Erin, Liam, and Aidan Clancey as well as her two grand-dogs Fenway and Charlie. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann Claire was born in Newport, RI on March 4, 1939 and was a graduate of St. Catherine's in 1957. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1961 from Salve Regina University. She worked for the Rhode Island Department of Human Services for 35 years as a Social Case Worker from 1961-1996. Ann Claire was the recipient of the Marguerite A. Beaubien Humanitarian Awardby the Department of Human Services in 1985. She was also a Co-Leader of C & C Parenting Education program from 1980-1986.
Ann Claire was very active in the local community serving as President of the Newport County Council of Social Services from 1991-1996. She has served on this council since 1962 holding a variety of Board positions until her retirement in 1996. She also served on the Feed-a-Friend Coalition, the Newport Housing Coalition Committee, and the Newport Lay Shelter Committee. During the 1970's, Ann Claire was Secretary of Cub Scout Pack 3 and a Den Leader as well as a Board Member of the Newport National Little League. In the early 1980's, she was heavily involved as a religious education instructor at St. Joseph's Church teaching both CCD and Confirmation classes. Those who knew Ann could attest to her Catholic Faith as she was a member of the St. Joseph's Church, and then later, St. Lucy's Church. She was extremely proud of her Irish lineage and was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and an enthusiastic volunteer docent at the Newport Irish Heritage Museum. Later in life, she continued her love of learning by enrolling in numerous courses through Salve Regina's Circle of Scholars Program. She particularly enjoyed courses in current events and politics and would share her classroom experiences with friends and family.
Ann Claire found great joy in attending many of her grandchildren's sporting events especially basketball and soccer games. She also loved the performing arts and would attend many theater performances and movies with her friends.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-7pm at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI at 10:30am. Burial Services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Lucy's Parish, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Newport Police and Fire Departments, Newport Hospital, and RI Hospital Trauma Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate and loving care that she received.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 10 to May 13, 2019