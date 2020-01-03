|
|
Ann F Russell
Ann F. Russell, age 72, died peacefully on December 19, 2019, in Rockport, Maine.
Ann is survived by her son David of San Diego, CA, her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Daisy of Silver Springs, MD, her partner Spen of Rockland, ME, her step daughter Marjorie of Medway, MA, her former husband Rich of Newport, RI, her God daughter Tasia of Hyde Park, MA, and her loving siblings Jacqueline of Pawtucket, RI, Paula of Cumberland, RI, and John of Pawtucket, RI. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers Arthur and Bernard Stephen. Ann was blessed with the love of many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends from far and near.
Ann was born on January 11, 1947 in Pawtucket, RI, to parents Grace Armour Ferland and Arthur Ferland. She graduated from Tolman Senior High School in Pawtucket RI in 1965 and the Carnegie Institute in Boston, MA in 1967. Following such, Ann worked on and off in medical laboratories while raising her children and in 1985 she took up real estate sales.
Ann was a great mother and grandmother. Her grandsons Matteo and Marco of San Diego, CA enjoyed the love and spoiling that only such a proud and huge hearted grandmother could provide.
Ann was social. She was involved in woman's rights and protection and cared deeply for animals. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous, larger than life personality.
A memorial service for Ann is scheduled on January 9, 2020 at 1 PM at The Episcopal Church of Saint John Baptist, 200 Main Street, Thomaston, Maine. The service will be presided by Rev. Peter Jenks. On what would have been her 73rd birthday, another service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church at 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI. Ann's cousin, Father Thomas Ferland, will preside over the service.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. Receptions will be held locally immediately following both services. The family would like to thank all of her friends and family members for their support and wish everyone a new year full of smiles and love, as Ann would have wanted.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020