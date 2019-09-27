Home

Ann Gomes Zetterberg


1947 - 2019
72 of Clearwater Fla. formally of Middletown R.I. Died September 15th surrounded by family at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater Fla. She is survived by 2 children, Lisa Carvalho of Providence R.I. and Megan Zetterberg of Clearwater Fla. 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was the daughter of the late Louis J. Gomes and Margaret Silvia Gomes of Middletown R.I. She was sister to Louis J Gomes Jr. of Portsmouth R.I. and Katherine Hatzberger of Portsmouth R.I. and the late Dennis J, Gomes of Brandon Fla. A celebration of life will be held in her honor in Tampa Fla. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2019
